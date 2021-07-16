Nauru Olympic team and officials to depart on Tuesday

The Nauru delegation travelling comprise of athletes Nancy Abourke who is competing in the 76kg women’s weightlifting competition and Jonah Harris who is competing in the men’s 100 meters track event.

President of the Nauru Olympic Committee (NOC) and Speaker of Parliament Marcus Stephen M.P is travelling with the team along with CDM Gay Uera, weightlifting coach Quincy Detenamo and NOC Executive member/Team Secretary General Reagan Moses.

Fortunately for Nauru and other nations in the region, the Oceania National Olympic committee (ONOC) has stepped in to assist their travel with Nauru Airlines due to the COVID pandemic and borders closing.

Athletes from the Solomon Islands will be picked up by Nauru Airlines after departing Brisbane while athletes from Tuvalu will rendezvous with the teams here in Nauru and along with Kiribati athletes based on Nauru will depart for the games in Tokyo Japan on Tuesday July 20.

CDM Ms. Uera said that due to the pandemic the team has to go through strict measures in place prior to travel and during their stay in the games bubble in Japan where movement is strictly limited and monitored.

The International Olympic Committee, Japan Government and Tokyo organizers have also left no stones unturned by putting in place strict counter measures at the games bubble in communal areas, accommodation areas including training and competition venues; to ensure the athletes safety and the games are held in a safe environment.

Weightlifting coach Quincy Detenamo said that “Nancy’s training has been great with 2 sessions a day during the school break and a couple of virtual competitions where she has ranked second and fifth”. He added that “Nancy is ranked 15th globally but she is peaking and should perform well at the games”

Young sprinter Jonah said his “training has gone well despite the pandemic and he is excited to be competing in his first Olympic Games”.

Kiribati weightlifting coach David Katoatau said that “he has been in Nauru for a year due to the pandemic preparing and training his brother Rueben for the Olympic Games. They have enjoyed their time here in Nauru training with the Nauru team”.

He added that “they are very thankful and grateful of the support from the Government and people of Nauru”.

Nauru’s young athletes in Nancy and Jonah will carry our national flag at the opening ceremony with the IOC promoting gender equality and making it mandatory for teams participating to have a male and female as flag bearers.

CDM Gay Uera said “she is overwhelmed because it’s her first Olympic Games and it’s the first time she has been tasked this role”. She thanked the NOC and the Executive for their confidence and entrusting her with the role.

She added that “the two athletes are very excited and will do their very best in representing Nauru at this Game. Their training and hard work over the past few years will be revealed at this games because they have worked very hard to get to where they are now”.

Nancy will be competing on the 1st of August and Jonah on July 31st.

CDM Ms. Uera concluded the interview by encouraging everyone to get online to stream the games and support the athletes by building their moral support in representing our Island Nauru.