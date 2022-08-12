Nauru Ocean Resources Inc signs agreement for five community projects

Nauru Media News reports an official signing of an agreement was held between the NORI country manager, Peter Jacob and the successful recipients on 4 August.

The grants will go towards provision of much needed materials for fishermen safety gear for the people of Menen, Women’s Health and Piggery farming for Buada community, an ECE program and printing materials for Lovoni Baptist Christian-School of Ten.

The projects are the first batch to be accepted this year through NORI’s community initiative project grant.

Jesse Jeremiah on behalf of his community of Menen accepted the grant and said that it will benefit fishermen in his community in terms of safety at sea.

Sheeva Peo Cook also received a grant support from NORI for her community project called Women’s Health.

She said the support grant will go towards providing payments for her supporters who assisted her in delivering her programme.

Lovoni Baptist Christian-School of 10, a private school in Anetan run by the Bagadowes, also got accepted for the NORI support grant.

Their support grant will go towards purchasing printing equipment’s and materials for the schools learning resources including the school’s newsletter.

NORI Country Manager Peter Jacob congratulated the successful recipients and said he hopes and believes that their funds will be put to good use and be beneficial as well.

NORI will advertise another Community Grant Support opportunity next month and community members are encouraged to submit their interests if they have a project in mind.

NORI offers grants to support projects in areas such as education, environment, sport, agriculture and so others to assist community development in Nauru.

Photo Nauru Media News