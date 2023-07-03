Nauru observes public holiday to commemorate Ronphos Handover

The public holiday was declared by the Acting President of the Republic of Nauru, Martin Hunt.

A statement issued by the government said “I, Martin Hunt, Acting President of the Republic of Nauru, Do Hereby, declares Monday 3rd July, 2023, from 9am to 5pm as a public holiday to be observed by the officers and employees of the Public Service and its instrumentalities in Commemoration of Ronphos Handover.”

RONPhos Handover Day and was established in Nauru in 2017 to remember the handing over of formerly British-owned phosphate mines in Nauru to local control.