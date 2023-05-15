Nauru observes International Nurses Day

A statement said “It is a day to campaign and acknowledge the importance of nurses’ duties they deliver and provide to the public and the health care system. The health ministry hosted a health symposium on Friday 12th in commemoration of this auspicious day.”

Their theme this year is "Our nurses, Our Future. The workshop on nurse's symposium is part of the health ministry's program in celebrating the International Day of Nurses.

“The event held at the Tomano room on Friday 12th May brings together health personnel to witness, discuss and share their knowledge on the outcomes and developments of nurses/caregivers’ providers within the health care services.”