Nauru near completing COVID-19 vaccination

The President Lionel Aingimea says 7,457 people received the first shot and 6,779 have got the second.

He says the remaining 678 need to ensure they have the shot before the vaccine expires in 10 days.

The president says there is a high degree of confidence that nearly all adults on Nauru are now protected from the coronavirus.

The vaccination process took four weeks.

Those under 18, and so not eligible for the Astra Zeneca vaccine, make up about 40 percent of the island's population.

The Health Taskforce is in discussions about obtaining more vaccines and repatriating Nauruans overseas, especially from Fiji and Taiwan.

