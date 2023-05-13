Nauru national women’s rugby team selected

Nauru Rugby has selected and revealed the names of 21 players who have made the squad and is scouting for additional 4 to make the 25-member Nauru National Rugby Women’s team for international and regional tournaments.

Nauru Media reports the 21 players were selected based on their fitness and hard training on the field as well as excellent performance in national rugby tournaments. The squad currently comprise of experienced players as well as new athletes.

Training sessions have begun and will run twice a week at 6pm at the Aces oval. The women’s squad for the Pacific Games will comprise of 13 players selected from the squad based on their hard work in training and excellent performance.

Nauru Rugby will also be selecting players from the squad to compete in the Oceania Rugby 7’s competition. The tournament will be held in Brisbane this October and it is also a qualifying event as well for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Nauru Rugby will officially select players in October to represent Nauru in the sport of rugby at the 2023 Pacific Games Solomon Islands.

It is the second time a women’s rugby team will be playing in the Pacific Games and Nauru Rugby is aiming to up their game to gain a medal for Nauru at the event.

Photo credit Nauru Media