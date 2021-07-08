Nauru Museum to open new heritage site

President Lionel Aingimea will unveil the Nauru World War II Memorial at the Aiue Boulevard as part of the occasion.

Nauru Media News NTV reports the special service is engaging the various churches to participate and offer words of prayer, read scriptures and sing songs of praise.

The Memorial Monument is dedicated in honor and remembrance of all the Nauruan’s who were exiled to Chuuk but did not return, those who returned, those who remained in Naoero and perished as a result of war, those who suffered from leprosy and were killed and those who gave up their lives for our island home Naoero during World War II.

The official programme will commence from 6pm on Saturday.

Photo Nauru Media News- NTV