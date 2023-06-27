Nauru Meteorological Service receives climate science and Early Action Rainfall Watch

NMS then hosted a workshop with disaster management stakeholders.

A statement said “The training was provided with assistance from the Australian and New Zealand aid funded Climate and Oceans Support Program in the Pacific (COSPPac) and delivered by the Australian Bureau of Meteorology and Secretariat of the Regional Environment Programme (SPREP).”

Nauru Emergency Services Secretary, Barassi Botelanga said early warning is important for minimizing impacts of drought.

“Drought can be a real problem in Nauru. Collaboration between Nauru Emergency Services and partners will enable us to be better prepared to support communities and respond to the drought impacts. This is part of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction.”

Nauru Hydrology and Meteorology Services Director, Graymea Ika emphasised the importance of early warning information for disaster risk reduction.

"Early warning information for disaster risk reduction is essential to ensuring our climate services are impactful and build resilience at the community level” noted Mr Ika.

Dr Helen Cheney, Australian High Commissioner to Nauru, said “Australia recognises that building resilience against climate threats is a priority we share across the Indo-Pacific. In Nauru, we are investing in nation building and climate-resilient infrastructure that supports human and economic development, as well as health.”

Stakeholders participating in the Early Action Rainfall Watch workshop on the 23 June 2023 included representatives from the Disaster Risk Reduction Office, Water, Agriculture, Health, and Climate Change.