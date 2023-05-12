Nauru Media to conduct a survey to improve broadcasting services

Currently Nauru Media has two channels broadcasting for Nauru Television with the incentive of adding another or more channels.

According to Nauru Media, the public will be able to provide feedback about its services and network connectivity to the media organisation.

Nauru Media NTV Production Manager Kimmy Dabwido said the survey will layout questions on areas for improvements such as the quality of the channels or the networking connectivity.

The TV production team is working towards providing up to six channels soon with the constructive feedback from the survey identifying areas that need to be attended to.

In addition, 250 antenna are available at the Nauru Media Office for purchase at a reasonable price of $65 with free installation.

Photo Nauru Media