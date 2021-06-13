Nauru Media and Finance Statistics departments receive funding support

Nauru Media News – NTV reports Deputy Australian High Commissioner Andrew Hodges and Nauru’s Secretary for Finance Novena Itsimaera signed documents last Friday to validate the support.

The two departments will each receive $100,000 thousand dollars in funding support for ongoing relevant projects.

Nauru’s Bureau of Statistics is receiving funding support for the upcoming Census 2021 to be conducted later this year in October while Nauru Media is receiving funding support for its transition from analog to digital transmission.

Census 2021 Coordinator Lindsey Thoma said the support is mainly for salary of the sixty enumerators to be recruited, data collection and dissemination of the final report after the census is completed.

Nauru Media was established in 1991 and this year will be its 30th anniversary on 1st July, therefore the funding support by Australia is timely as Nauru Media will be able to upgrade its broadcasting transmission services to a much more advanced quality production.

Photo Nauru Media News - NTV