Nauru lifters to participate at World Youth Championship

Nauru Media News reports the lifters competing in different weight categories consist of four young girls and two young men.

Taisha Grundler – 49kg

My-Only Stephen – 55kg

Jo-veth Deireragea – 59kg

Femily Notte – 64kg

Johannes Adam – 49kg

Ditto Ika – 67kg

Head Coach Quincy Detenamo (Vice President of NWF) said, “These young lifters to attend this event are facing top weightlifters in the world which will be of great benefit and experience to them in the future and their sporting career”.

He added that “the World Youth Championship is an international event with over 70 countries participating”.

This is the first time for Nauru to send a team to participate in the World Youth Championship.

Nauru had other young lifters participate in the World Youth Championship before, but it was only done virtually due to Covid travel restrictions in the past years.

This batch is the first to actually participate face to face in the event.

The world youth championship will be held in Albania in Europe from 25 March to 3 April.

Photo Nauru Media News