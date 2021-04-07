Nauru leaders to receive first Covid-19 vaccine shot

President Lionel Aingimea, Speaker of Parliament Marcus Stephen and Chief Justice Daniel Fatiaki will be among the first.

Some ministers, Members of Parliament, senior government officials, church and community leaders and sports people are also expected to receive their Covid-19 vaccine shot tomorrow.

The government said some Pacific island countries have already begun their vaccination programme and among them are Palau and the Marshall Islands who like Nauru and Covid-19 free yet choose to start immunisation to further protect their people.

“Nauru is very fortunate to have received the vaccine and can start protecting ourselves before the virus arrives and devastates our people. Meanwhile some countries are still desperately waiting to receive the vaccine supply as the virus continues to spread in their community.”

According to UNICEF Pacific, Nauru was the first country in the Pacific region to receive full vaccines to cover 20 percent of the population under the COVAX Facility.

7,200 doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines landed in Nauru Friday.

This was made possible through the Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) facility. COVAX is co-led by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Gavi and the World Health Organisation (WHO), alongside key delivery partner, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

