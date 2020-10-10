 

Nauru launches Mental Health Week

19:43, October 10, 2020
President Lionel Aingimea and Health Minister Isabella Dageago observed and participated in the launch of Mental Health Week in Nauru today (Saturday).

The World Health Organisation has designated 10 October as Mental Health Day.

The launch for the programme in Nauru took place at the Meneng Hotel.

The programme was put together by Ministry of Health in partnership with the Department of Education, Canstruct, IHMS, Digicel and the Department of People With Disability.

WHO in collaboration with United for Global Mental Health and the World Federation for Mental Health, are encouraging people from all countries to support a global movement calling for greater investment in mental health.

Photo credit: Mercy Taleka Caption: Nauru President Lionel Aingimea at the launch of Mental Health Week 

     

