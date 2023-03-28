Nauru Judiciary launches new website, hands over Counsel Room to Law Society

Acting President, Rennier Gadabu presided over the launch on Friday and the event included the inauguration of a dedicated Counsel Room, marking a significant milestone in the nation’s efforts to enhance access to justice.

A statement said the user-friendly website offers a wealth of information on legal processes, court procedures, and judicial services, aiming to streamline and simplify interactions with the legal system for all Nauru citizens.

The Counsel Room provides a collaborative and supportive space for legal professionals to meet, network, and share resources.

These initiatives reflect the Nauru Judiciary’s commitment to fostering transparency, efficiency, and inclusivity within the nation’s justice system.

In the Acting President’s address, the Nauru government’s dedication to enhancing access to justice for all citizens and the importance of digital transformation within the justice sector was emphasized. His Excellency praised the adoption of new technologies and the streamlining of processes, as these efforts enable the Nauru Judiciary to create a more efficient and accessible justice system that better serves the needs of the nation’s people.

Acting President, Rennier Gadabu expressed gratitude to the Registrar, Ronald Prakash, for his unwavering commitment to improving the judiciary’s infrastructure and his digital transformation initiatives.

Photo credit Nauru Judiciary