Nauru joins 53rd session of Human Rights Council in Geneva

A statement issued by the government said “Human Rights Pleader Katherine Belong is Nauru’s delegate at the HRC53 and will deliver individual and joint statements regarding the standard of human rights activities in Nauru and how they were dealt with prior to the UN conventions which Nauru has ratified.”

Ms Belong said the session has helped her in capacity building and “understanding further on the work of the UN towards its member states”.

This is the second of three HRC sessions held annually. Ms Belong will also represent Nauru at the 54th session in September.

“I am honoured to be nominated again to represent my home country to attend the next session to attain further knowledge and skills in human rights aspects to help and contribute towards an inclusive Nauru,” Ms Belong said.