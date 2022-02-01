Nauru hosts wrestling competition for Independence Day Celebration

The department organised competition and included juniors Under 12, 14, 16, 18 and the men's open event.

The men’s open event was won by Jeshua Agege of Anibare.

Agege's win was quite significant because he had a long bout in the second round and dug deep in the semifinals to make the final.

He defeated Kendrick in the final bout and was awarded the championship belt by Minister for NRC and Ronphos Reagan Aliklik.

Agege and other winners will collect their cash prizes this coming Wednesday February 2nd.

Nauru celebrated its 54th Independence anniversary yesterday.