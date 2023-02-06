Nauru to host 3rd Regional Aviation Ministers Meeting

President Russ Joseph Kun said since its inaugural meeting in 2020, Aviation Ministers have held the RAMM1 and RAMM2 meetings online.

“The meeting in Nauru will be the first time for all regional Aviation Ministers to meet in person under the RAMM3 gathering. With an increasing population, the demand for school bus transportation is immediate.”

The meeting will be held in the third week of November.

Kun also said the Runway Project will commence within the current financial year.

“Initially intended to commence sooner, the Covid pandemic had slightly set back the pace of progress, however, there is a brighter outlook moving forward.”

“The Land Transport division has locally procured another coaster bus to add to the existing bus fleet. Meanwhile, the interdepartmental cooperation between Transport and DCCNR nears the introduction of an electric bus which will be the first of its kind in Nauru under the SMARTEN initiative.”

“Since the development of the online-based registration programme and its mobile app, the Vehicle Registration, and Insurance Division (VRID) of the Transport Department continues to work towards a more efficient and modernized system. The division is currently working on building a more interactive process with registration applicants via an SMS notification system.”