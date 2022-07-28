Nauru to host 2026 Micronesian Games

During a virtual meeting, the Micronesian Games Council (MGC) confirmed Nauru will host the 2026 Micronesian Games.

President Lionel Rouwen Aingimea said Nauru looks forward to welcoming the athletes of Micronesia to her shores.

Minister for Sports Maverick Eoe, who was responsible for pushing for the bid to host the Games has big plans to build relevant and much-needed sporting infrastructure for the 2026 Games and more importantly, to leave a legacy for the future of the athletes to boost their training performances.

“It is really an exciting time for our athletes and the Government will ensure that the athletes are looked after. It is all about the athletes,” Minister Eoe said.

Nauru plans to build a new athletics stadium, similar to the infrastructure being built in Majuro for the 2022 Micronesian Games. The confirmation of the hosting rights will help start the process of building the structure.

The Nauru NOC President and Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Marcus Stephen says Nauru is “very keen to host the next Micronesian Games.”

“We will be discussing the sports to be hosted on the island along with other requirements of the Council.

“All competition facilities are within walking distance or a five to ten minute drive. We are all excited about what is ahead of us.

“There will be challenges but I am confident we can deliver a Games that our athletes in Micronesia will remember,” Mr Stephen said.

Donor partners have offered financial assistance with preparations including infrastructure plans.

Photo GIO Caption: Nauru NOC President and Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Marcus Stephen and Minister for Sports Maverick Eoe announce Nauru's hosting of 2026 Micronesian Games