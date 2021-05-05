Nauru hits 75 per cent COVID vaccination rate

Monday saw the highest number of vaccinations in one day for Nauru, with 11 per cent (776) of the adult population taking their first dose of the COVID vaccine.

“The target is to deliver 7000 doses although we have capacity to deliver 8500 doses,” the Ministry of Health and Medical Services said.

From today there are only three days left, to get vaccinated.

Countries leading the vaccination delivery to their populations are Gibraltar at 97.4 per cent, followed by Seychelles and Israel both around 60 per cent.

The deadline to receive the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine is Friday.

Nauru has remained COVID-19 free since the global pandemic was declared in March 2020.

