Nauru High Commission opens new office in Fiji

The newly renovated office is located at 28 Ratu Sukuna Road in Nasese.

The GIO said the building has been the property of the Government of Nauru for decades and served as the residence of many of Nauru’s consul generals and high commissioners.

“Today marks a very proud moment for the government and people of Nauru,” President Kun said.

“For us, this is much more than just the opening of a new office. It is a culmination of many years of dedication, planning, and hard work. This facility represents our shared history, our common values, and aspirations and it is a testament to the close and very special bond of friendship between the people of Nauru and Fiji.”

President Kun also thanked the Government and people of Fiji for their assistance and support which enabled the opening of the new office, as well as those who contributed to the construction and outfitting of the building.

The President acknowledged High Commissioner Aroi for successfully overseeing the project despite the challenges of Covid-19 and budgetary constraints.

Construction began in August 2020 and concluded in September 2022.

The previous office at Ratu Sukuna House in downtown Suva had been the location of the consul headquarters for over 40 years.

The renovations maintained the original footprint but a second floor was added extending what was a smaller upper level.

The opening was attended by Deputy Ministers Asterio Appi, Reagan Aliklik, Jason Bingham Agir, Jesse Jeremiah, and Acting Chief Secretary Ipia Gadabu, members of the diplomatic corps, PIF Acting SG Filmon Manoni, and SPC’s Deputy DG in Suva Paula Vivili, and members of the Nauruan community in Fiji.

Photo credit GIO