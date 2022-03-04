Nauru High Commission officially opens in Canberra

President Lionel Aingimea opened the high commission on Tuesday with the raising of the Nauru flag marking a significant milestone in the diplomatic relations of Nauru and Australia.

“Our physical presence here will enable regular and on-going policy dialogue on a wide range of issues from climate change, health security, labour mobility and many others,” President Aingimea said.

Camilla Solomon was appointed as the first high commissioner in 2020.

The government made a key foreign policy decision in 2020 seeking to establish a high commission in Canberra - a decision that goes back to January 1968 when Nauru attained independence and the diplomatic relations between Australia and Nauru established soon after.

“Nauru’s first President the late Head Chief Hammer DeRoburt, believed strongly that appointing a High Commissioner would give the position weight of authority and influence, and starting in 1972, had several discussions with the Australian Representative Richard Gate, regarding this issue.”

President Aingimea acknowledged the leadership role Australia plays in advancing peace and security in the region today and underscored that Nauru remaining one of the very few COVID-free countries in the world is made possible through Australia’s commitment and support in key sectors of social, economic, infrastructure and health security.

The high commission was established in early 2020 but due to Covid-19, the office was unable to hold an official opening.

Following the opening, President Aingimea paid a courtesy visit to the Australian Governor-General David Hurley AC DSC (retd).

On Tuesday evening there was the unveiling of the high commission plaque.

Being mindful of Covid, the ceremony was a closed event reserved for high commission staff and a few members of the presidential delegation.

