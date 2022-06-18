Nauru Health conducts workshop for People with disabilities

This was the highlight of discussion made at the Nauru Health Support System Project Workshop for people with disabilities, last week.

Facilitator Alumita Lekenaua then got the workshop underway by going through the research document highlighting a few things which included the purpose and objectives of the workshop and how the research was conducted.

The discussion points of today's important workshop will focus on the 7 potential barriers facing PWD's which included;

1. Attitude of healthcare workers

2. Communication barriers

3. Physical barriers

4. Policy barriers

5. Programmatic barriers

6. Social and Economic barriers

7. Transportation barriers.

Acting President and Secretary for People with Disability, Isabella Dageago delivered the opening remarks at the event.