Nauru health authorities see spike in flu cases

In an interview with Nauru Media, Outpatient Department (OPD) Manager Elizabeth Giouba said close to 300 people mostly children are getting sick daily from a flu virus.

The Outpatients Department continues to receive adults and children sick with the flu virus that carry symptoms such like fever, coughing, runny nose, headache, body aches, and fatigue.

Nauru Media News- NTV reports it is not known at this stage how the virus came about or what triggered it, except it has caught everyone off guard.

The flu virus is contagious and can be spread from person to person therefore the public is urged to practice good hygiene at all times to prevent the spread of the virus.

Health Promoter Dozono Gobure at Nauru Public Health has offered the following advice:

1. Wash your hands thoroughly with water and soap.

2. Practice safe distancing of 1.5 metres apart

3. Wear mask where possible

4. Cough using a tissue, inner elbow or clothes worn

5. Open your homes (doors and windows) to allow in fresh air

6. Keep hydrated by drinking plenty of water

7. If your child or family member is sick kindly take them to the hospital for treatment.

8. Take plenty of rest rather than roaming around

Besides the medicines prescribed, OPD Manager Mrs. Giouba said parents can also apply home remedies that will assist in their child or family member’s recovery from the flu virus that usually lasts between four days to one week.

These home remedies include;

Ø Sponging your child on the forehead, armpits and inner thighs only with water if fever persists after 30 minutes of taking Panadol.

Ø Sponge your child in a room without a fan or air-conditioning unit.

Ø Don’t leave those with the flu virus in an air-conditioned room; take them out and let them rest in an open room.

Ø Administer correct Panadol tablet dosage to your child if one year old or more when they get sick if you do not have the liquid formula.

Ø Keep hydrated by drinking plenty of water and others such as cordial or tea.

Ø Apply Vicks and oil to your sick child.

Ø Again if your child or family member is sick, do not keep them at home but rather take them to the hospital to see a Doctor and get treatment.

The health department is advising parents not to send their sick children to school.

Adults who have the flu are also urged to stay away from their workplace or church to prevent further spreading of the flu virus.

Photo Nauru Media News - NTV/Facebook