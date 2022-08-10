Nauru grateful to Fiji Police Force

Commissioner Iven Notte, said, “At this time the Nauru Police Force also wish to extend our sincere thank you to our big brothers and sisters at Fiji Police, yes indeed we are proud to fly our Nauru Flag amongst other Pacific Island flags, and we raise high and proud with them all.”

“We are in the Pacific, For the Pacific and we will stand proud and serve!”

“Vinaka vakalevu Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho and the Fiji Police Force.”

The team including Contingent Commander Superintendent Imran Scotty, Sgt Drusky Dabadauw and Senior Constable Jacaranda Akibwib arrived safely in South Sudan and have completed their inductions.

They will be serving with other police officers from around the world.