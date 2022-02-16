Nauru Government receives sporting equipment for schools

The donation was made by the country’s major development partners in Australia.

Deputy Australian High Commissioner, Andrew Hodges presented rugby balls, AFL footballs, basketballs, ten pin bowling set and mats.

Secretary for Sport, Dagan Kaeirua thanked Australia for funding the sports equipment that will be used as part of their community sport programme.

Hodges thanked the sports department for their assistance.

He said he looks forward to seeing the students using the sports equipment to live a healthy life style by being active.

The equipment will be delivered to all the schools soon.