Nauru Government presents third smart house to new owners

Secretary for Infrastructure, Annalina Solomon congratulated Josett Dediya and her sister Joritha Dediya while presenting them the keys to the new house.

Dediya thanked the Government for giving them the opportunity to receive their smart house.

The government has confirmed that more smart houses expected to be donated to families.

Under the Smart Housing Project first phase, Government will fund the construction of 80 residential foundations, of which 30 foundations have been completed. The second phase is the installation of roofs for the 80 foundations for which all materials have been acquired and are on island ready for the implementation stage.

The first two smart houses were donated early this year.