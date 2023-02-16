Nauru Government issues travel restriction order

An order issued by the Acting Minister of National Emergency Services, Richard-Hyde Menke said only fully vaccinated travelers are allowed into the country.

It states that a traveller to Nauru by an aircraft shall produce proof of being fully vaccinated against Coronavirus (Covid-19) to the airline before commencing travel to Nauru unless the traveller is exempted from vaccination under Regulations 6 and 6A of the National Disaster Risk Management (Coronavirus (COVID-19) (Vaccination)) Regulations 2021;

(b) Where the traveller is travelling from Brisbane Airport, produce proof of a negative Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test within 24 hours to the Airline before commencing travel;

(c) Where the traveller is travelling from an airport in a Pacific island country, produce proof of a negative:

(i) Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test within 24 hours to the Airline before commencing travel; or (ii) Rapid Antigen Test that is observed and certified by a medical doctor, registered nurse, lab technician, pharmacist or a person authorised to certify and witness documents, within 24 hours to the Airline before commencing travel;

(d) Wear a face mask at all times whilst at an airport and during the flight unless he or she is eating or drinking; and (e) undergo a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test on the day following his or her arrival in Nauru.

2) A traveller to Nauru who had contracted Coronavirus (COVID-19) within 30 days before travelling to or transiting Nauru:

(a) shall produce a certificate of recovery in the form provided by the National Coronavirus Taskforce and evidence of having tested positive with Coronavirus (COVID-19); and (b) is not required to comply with paragraph (1)(b), (c) and (e).

(3) A traveller to Nauru:

(a) whose Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test under paragraph (1)(e) produces a positive result shall be immediately isolated in a designated residence for a minimum mandatory period of 10 consecutive days and shall remain in such isolation until he or she is cleared by the National Coronavirus Taskforce; or

(b) whose Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test under paragraph (1)(e) produces a negative result may enter the community but shall undertake further COVID-19 testing on the third and fifth days following his or her arrival in Nauru, and if: (i) the test produces a positive result on either day, the traveller shall be isolated for a minimum mandatory period of 10 consecutive days and shall remain in such isolation until he or she is cleared by the National Coronavirus Taskforce; or (ii) the test produces a negative result on either day, the traveller is free to enter the community.

(4) A traveller who is permitted to enter the community under paragraph (3)(b) and subsequently develops any Coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms within 10 days after arriving in Nauru, shall immediately undertake a Rapid Antigen Test, self-isolate and call the phone number 192 to report such symptoms and the result of the

Nauru is experiencing the second wave of Covid-19 cases.