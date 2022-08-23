Nauru Government hands over two new houses to owners

The Twin houses located in Buada District were completed to relocate residents from the red zone area due to construction of the new port.

While handing over the houses, Member of Parliament, Wawani Dowiyogo said there are 70 houses to be built under the initiative.

Nineteen houses are currently under construction, four have already been handed over to new home owners and two houses are yet to be completed.

The two new houses were built and completed at the same time on 18 August 2022.

Keys to the new houses were received by the siblings in Jerickson Laeo and Kitana Gioura

Two more houses under this relocation initiative will be handed over next week.