Nauru Government hands over second new smart home

The new house was presented by the Secretary of the Department of Infrastructure, Annalina Solomon to Bernard Amwano last week.

A statement said, “Design of the smart home sees the interior ceiling quite high allowing the home to be cool. Another feature is that it is quite bright inside the house and the water tank is situated below the house.”

Amwano will be settling into his new home with two his siblings.

The government confirmed that a total of 14 homes are yet to be launched.

The first smart home was presented to a family nearly a fortnight ago.