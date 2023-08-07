Nauru Government focuses on migration of people to higher ground

This is after the Department of Climate Change and National Resilience officially launched the Higher Ground Initiative master plan on 4 August.

The statement issued by the government said “The master plan details Nauru’s first smart village, addressing socio-economic and environmental issues, through long-term planning of the migration of people and vital infrastructure to higher ground.”

In his speech, Minister for DCCNR Rennier Gadabu said “phosphate mining brought the country an income but it left us with land where we could not build; that is changing”.

A merit award was also presented to Minister Gadabu by member of the Congress for New Urbanism, Demetri Baches. The award recognises the planning and design work for Nauru’s HGI Project.

Nauru’s High Commissioner to India Marlene Moses and youth representative Kalvary Porte also delivered statements conveying optimism and hopes for the future.

Work on HGI is expected to run from end of 2024 to 2030.