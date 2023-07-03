Nauru Government to assist employees affected by recession phase

The program aims to provide administrative and financial support to these employees and help them find new career opportunities in various sectors.

A statement said “The Department of Multicultural Affairs is responsible for leading and coordinating the program. It will act as the main liaison between the applicants and the potential employers or training institutions. The department has already secured the agreement of several government state owned enterprises, private enterprises and training institutions to participate in the program.”

“The alternative pathways for employees will be determined based on their qualifications, skills, and interests. The department will work closely with each applicant to identify the best option for them and facilitate their transition to a new career.”

The Department of Multicultural Affairs urges all affected RPC employees to take advantage of this opportunity and apply for the program as soon as possible. This is a chance to secure a stable and rewarding future for yourself and your family.