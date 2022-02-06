Nauru gets vaccine help through UNICEF

This week Australia provided 5,850 doses of Pfizer vaccine to Nauru as part of a multi million dollar partnership with UNICEF to procure up to 20 million vaccines for partner countries in the Pacific and Southeast Asia by the end of 2022.

Nauru's Minister for Health, Isabella Dageago, said the country had vaccinated 97 per cent of its adult population against COVID-19.

She said this latest batch will allow the island to protect its children from the disease, which she called a significant step toward fully opening Nauru to the world.