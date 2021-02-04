Nauru Fisheries present cash prizes to fishing competition winners

In the free dive single heaviest event, Grego Stephen took first place with his barracuda weighing 12.4kg.

Nauru Media News – NTV reports second prize went to Marvin Canon with his wahoo catch of 11.2kg and third place was Snuka Adire with a barracuda weighing 9.8kg.

In the outboard total heaviest fishing competition, Robbie Deireragea was first with a total of 95.4kg, second was Dori Deireragea with 91.6kg, and Leekum was third with 83kg.

In the canoe total heaviest category, John Menke took first place with a total of 30kg; Otintaai was second with 28.2kg and third was Luther with 14kg.

In the Akida total heaviest event, Banon Canon group was first with a total weight of 48.6kg, Garrison Grundler group was second on 40.8kg and Frederick Canon group was third with 21.2kg.

There were no winners for the marlin category as nobody caught a marlin weighing 100kg and over.

Nauru also celebrated its 75th anniversary of returned persons from Chuuk.

Photo Nauru Media News - NTV