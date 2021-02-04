 

Nauru Fisheries present cash prizes to fishing competition winners

BY: Loop Pacific
15:26, February 4, 2021

The Nauru Fisheries and Marine Resources Authority has presented prizes to the winners of the fishing competition held to commemorate the country’s 53rd Independence anniversary.

In the free dive single heaviest event, Grego Stephen took first place with his barracuda weighing 12.4kg.

Nauru Media News – NTV reports second prize went to Marvin Canon with his wahoo catch of 11.2kg and third place was Snuka Adire with a barracuda weighing 9.8kg.

In the outboard total heaviest fishing competition, Robbie Deireragea was first with a total of 95.4kg, second was Dori Deireragea with 91.6kg, and Leekum was third with 83kg.

In the canoe total heaviest category, John Menke took first place with a total of 30kg; Otintaai was second with 28.2kg and third was Luther with 14kg.

In the Akida total heaviest event, Banon Canon group was first with a total weight of 48.6kg, Garrison Grundler group was second on 40.8kg and Frederick Canon group was third with 21.2kg.

There were no winners for the marlin category as nobody caught a marlin weighing 100kg and over.

Nauru also celebrated its 75th anniversary of returned persons from Chuuk.

     

Photo Nauru Media News - NTV

