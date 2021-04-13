Nauru extends Declaration of the National Emergency for Covid-19

The extension was granted 12 April on the advice of the Cabinet and Council.

Nauru has remained Covid-19 free.

Meanwhile the public has been advised that all eligible adults 18 years and over living in Nauru can take the Covid-19 vaccine shot

This includes foreigners.

For identification purposes, foreigners in particular, have been advised to bring along their passport.

There is no charge to receive the vaccine.

In order to manage and coordinate the vaccination process, individuals are scheduled for their vaccines.

However, walk-ins are welcome if people would like to get their shot earlier.

Vaccination Centre is at Naoero Public Health, Denig.

Opening hours are: Monday to Friday - 9.30am to 12.30pm and 1.30pm to 4.30pm

Photo file