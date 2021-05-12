Nauru exceeds adult population target for COVID-19 first shot campaign

A Government statement said based on Nauru's Bureau of Statistics population estimates* of 6,812 adults living in Nauru at the end of 2020, Nauru has vaccinated 108 per cent of the adult population aged 18 years and over.

With a comparatively young population, this represents 63 per cent of the estimated total population on Nauru having received the COVID-19 vaccine.

The National Coronavirus Taskforce is extremely pleased with this world record result and thanks everyone on Nauru for playing their part to keep Nauru COVID free and safe.

Nauru is one of the few countries in the world remaining COVID free. A lot of ongoing testing has yet to detect a single case in Nauru.

But with every arriving traveller, the risk of the coronavirus entering Nauru remains, and recent events in PNG, Fiji and India have shown how quickly the situation can change.

Taskforce Chairman, Dr Kieren Keke, has repeatedly warned that Nauru cannot be complacent and we need to further protect our people by getting vaccinated.

As Health Minister Isabella Dageago stated in Parliament, "our prayers have been answered”.

"Nauru has been blessed with a supply of vaccine, enough to enable us to immunise 100 per cent of our adult population".

She reminded us that many countries are struggling to secure supply of the vaccine and the Government is grateful that everyone on Nauru has made the most of the opportunity given to us.

The Taskforce is reviewing the Vaccine Register database to confirm the final figure and to be able to generate reports to review vaccine coverage by age groups, districts, nationalities, occupation and priority target groups.

The work undertaken on the Vaccine Register will also enable Government to have an accurate population database.

The Taskforce is continuing its work with the office of Births, Deaths and Marriages (BDM) and the Immigration Department to check details and ensure the accuracy of the database which will assist the work of other departments in delivering services to the people of Nauru.

The roll out of the first dose was scheduled across four weeks, concluding on Friday 7 May.

District communities and work places were allocated vaccination times although walk-ins were welcomed.

Multiple vaccination centres including the Public Health centre were opened up with extended hours to accommodate work schedules for maximum coverage.

A vaccination deadline for the first shot was set at 7 May to allow an eight-week interval before the second dose is administered and before the expiry of the available vaccine supply on Nauru in mid-July.

This allows some last minute shots to be taken in the next few days this week, for any who for whatever reason have not yet taken the first dose.

Any persons who have missed out and want to get their shot, are urged to go to Public Health now for the first shot.

Photo file Nauru Media News - NTV