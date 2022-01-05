Nauru entrepreneur produces water tanks locally

The proud owner is former national boxing champ Jake Ageidu from Aiwo, who is currently manufacturing water tanks.

Nauru Media News NTV reports Ageidu has already made 16 tanks for his first buyer; the Department of Commerce, Industry and Environment (CIE).

He has another 24 tanks to manufacture as the buyer has requested a total of 40 tanks.

Each tank has a water storage capacity of 10,000 litres and is made out of polymer material which is said to fit our dry climate.

The machine known as rotomold was originally owned by another local who shipped it to Nauru in 2015.

The original owner used the machine for a short time but broke down due to some mechanical issues.

The original owner then sold the machine to Ageidu who had the machine repaired and after a few failed attempts, successfully completed two molded tanks which he later gave to his Minister.

The Department of CIE was the first buyer after the two successful tanks with the business now open and available to the public.

Ageidu has already ordered more tank powder materials to make more tanks which will be available for sale after the completion of the 40 tanks for (CIE).

Ageidu said that the next batch will consist of more variety in terms of colors as it is good for business allowing the customers to choose whatever colored tank they want.

It is good timing for the business as well entering the New Year as the product is very much in demand on the island especially at this time of dry weather and many houses without tanks or their tanks are damaged and needs to be replaced.

Photo Nauru Media News