Nauru drivers warned of hefty fines for drink driving

Drivers can face fines of up to $1000, suspension of their licence or imprisonment if found guilty of drink driving.

Assistant Senior Constable Darius Caleb emphasized the cautions and the consequences drivers could face if they fail to abide by the law during an interview on Radio Nauru.

Caleb said, “Drink driving – there’s no future in it! Simply, do not drink and drive or ride – call a sober designated driver to take you straight home.”

“Penalties for Drinking Under Influence are harsh, ranging from 6 months licence suspension and $1,000 fine and/or 6 months in jail for a first offence, up to 5 years licence suspension plus $10,000 fine and/or 3 years in jail for a third offence.”

Constable Caleb also reminded motorists and cyclists to wear a helmet.

“Buy a helmet and wear it – it’s cheaper than the $200 penalty under the law.”

Police officers are also out on the roads enforcing safety measures amongst drivers, passengers and pedestrians.