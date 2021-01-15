Nauru DFAT on Covid-19 learning visit and gift presentation at RON Hospital

The visit to the hospital on Friday, 8 January 2021 was significant for DFAT staff as they met and learned first-hand from doctors and senior health front-liners about Covid-19.

Nauru Media News – NTV reports it was also an opportunity for the two departments to work more closely together in ensuring the Covid-19 pandemic does not reach our shores.

The department’s retreat commenced with a breakfast at the Menen Hotel followed by a workshop then a stop at the RON Hospital, where the DFAT staff were warmly welcomed by Secretary for Health Chanda Garabwan and Director of Medical services Dr. Ola.

There was a video and a short demonstration conducted by Acting Director of Training & development, Vania Scotty on proper hand washing and how to put on and take off personal protective equipment correctly without contracting the virus.

After the demonstration, the DFAT team split up into 2 groups and toured the hospital wards to present patients and health workers with gift packs.

The 2 teams visited the Emergency Room, Maternity ward, Children’s ward, Intensive care unit and the new wing for men and women.

The retreat to RON Hospital concluded with lunch and the DFAT team getting health screens conducted by Naoero public health staff.

Photo by Nauru Media News - NTV