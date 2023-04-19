Nauru DEMA replants staple food trees

Projects have been implemented by DEMA to assist in preserving the breadfruit staple food tree by managing a replantation farm site in Menen District.

Nauru Media News reports DEMA Horticulture Farm Manager Bern Dowouw said they are focusing on replanting staple foods in particular the breadfruit tree.

The objective of the project is to improve the security of food that is being consumed by the locals and with that other staple food trees will also be replanted.

With the frequent amount of imported goods, local staple food trees tend to be forgotten.

Dowouw advises that it is good to know these locally produced staple food trees.

During the drought season, many staple food trees were lost due to the heat.

DEMA is working towards an outreach in the community on the prevention of the loss of local staple food trees.

DEMA will be visiting communities in search for remaining staple food trees to collect samples that will assist their project of preserving staple food trees.

Photo credit Nauru Media News