Nauru Cycling Club gears up for upcoming RAT event

The event is organized as a commemoration and celebration of Nauru’s Constitution Day as well as a fitness promotional activity programme.

“25 minutes is the time limit for the RAT race with awesome cash prizes up for grabs.”

“The raise against time cycling event that will be held on Saturday 3rd June invites interested cyclists to register at Digicel’s main office in Aiwo from 9am to 6pm before the closing date on Wednesday 31st May.”

“The time limit for last year’s RAT race was sub 29 minutes with a lot of riders successfully crossing the finish line within the time limit.”

“It will be similarly run as the previous RAT cycling race but there’s a slight change in the time limit for the men’s category with cyclists to arrive within the targeted time of sub 25 minutes.”

The RAT race has 6 categories in; men’s and women’s road and mountain bikes and the senior’s road and mountain bikes.

The raise against time cycling tournament will be an around the island race that commences at the sport complex in Yaren.