Nauru Customs Service receives narcotics kits from Australian Government

The kits were handed over by High Commissioner Angela Tierney to Deputy Secretary for Custom Jennifer Clark in a brief ceremony at the airport on Friday April 9th.

Nauru Media News – NTV reports the narcotic identification system will enable Nauru customs service test suspect substances being imported into Nauru.

Now that Nauru Customs have been armed with these kits, they have an array of tools that they can use in their compliance efforts.

The department now has the rapiscan unit, these narcotics identification kits, a hand held laser scanner and a range of other equipment which they can use to help in those efforts.

Nauru Customs Service fully appreciates the ongoing assistance that it is receiving from the Australian Government through the Australian Border Force in the donation of these narcotics identification. This is the second time the Australian Government has donated narcotics identification kits to Nauru Customs. The donations are very much appreciated as it will top up the department’s depleted stock.

Dr. Clark thanked the Australian Government and the Australian High Commission for their continued efforts made in representing the interest of Nauru Customs Service.

Photo Nauru Media News - NTV