Nauru Customs introduces mobile scanning unit

The Rapiscan unit now carry out its purpose at the country’s points of entry via sea and air as well as at Nauru Postal Services, Eigigu CTS services and Rainbow Enterprise.

Nauru Media News – NTV reports the Rapiscan unit or scanning vehicle is donor funded by Japan.

It arrived in 2020 and has been in storage since, as it waited for consultants to provide proper training, but then COVID19 happened with borders closing denying this.

Fortunately, training for the use of the scanning vehicle was done virtually online.

Once borders re-open, the department is looking at even more advanced training for those officers who are currently trained, as well as exposing other officers who are not trained to the basic training program.

In terms of technology, Nauru customs is well equipped with the Rapiscan unit, laser unit and other testing equipment that helps them do a better job.

Nauru Customs understands people might have concerns about the Rapiscan unit but assures everyone that the unit is non-intrusive in nature and that no harm will come to their goods whether perishable or dry.

Photo Nauru Media News NTV