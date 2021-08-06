Nauru Customs destroys expired liquor

The outcome of the products being destroyed is a loss in Government revenue of approximately $25,809 in duty tax reports Nauru Media News - NTV.

It is also a significant loss for the local businessman.

It is lawful to destroy goods and products that have reached their expiry date.

The cases of Corona liquor were loaded on to a truck to be taken and destroyed at the dumpsite at top-site.

Expired food and drinks will be destroyed once they reach their expiry date and businessmen selling expired goods and products will be fined.

Photo supplied Nauru Media New- NTV Caption: Expired Corona beer being taken away to be destroyed