 

Nauru Customs destroys expired liquor

BY: Loop Pacific
16:34, August 6, 2021
Nauru Customs has destroyed 569 boxes of Corona liquor after the product reached its expiry date and was no longer suitable to sell in shops.

The outcome of the products being destroyed is a loss in Government revenue of approximately $25,809 in duty tax reports Nauru Media News - NTV.

It is also a significant loss for the local businessman.

It is lawful to destroy goods and products that have reached their expiry date.

The cases of Corona liquor were loaded on to a truck to be taken and destroyed at the dumpsite at top-site.

Expired food and drinks will be destroyed once they reach their expiry date and businessmen selling expired goods and products will be fined.

 

Photo supplied Nauru Media New- NTV  Caption: Expired Corona beer being taken away to be destroyed  

     

