Nauru Covid-positive cases stable, in good health says Health Minister

They continue to be monitored closely.

All other passengers in quarantine at the Budapest Hotel and the Anibare Village transit station are also well.

Public Health will continue to do tests until they are finally released back into the community after they produce negative PCR tests.

Vaccination updates

12 to 17 year olds have exceeded the estimated population hitting 102 per cent for the first dose; while 81 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The 102 per cent accounts for children in this age group who are either not on the national register or children of foreigners either working or visiting Nauru.

However, over 100 children in this age group still have not yet to receive their second dose.

Parents and guardians are urged to bring their children to Public Health or to a pop-up vaccination station at the Civic Centre, Anetan Hall and Meneñ Hall.

Seventy per cent of the adult population have received the booster shot but we need this to be more than 90 per cent.

All adults have been encouraged to do their part and get their booster shots and get their children vaccinated as soon as possible.

Photo supplied GIO Caption: Minister for Health Isabella Dageago