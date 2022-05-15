Nauru Covid positive case in quarantine

According to the Minister for Health, Isabella Dageago the positive case was picked up in hotel quarantine on day one of testing on Friday.

The passenger travelled from Brisbane to Nauru on Thursday, 12 May.

The person is well with minor dry cough.

All other passengers have tested negative but testing will continue for them to ensure they did not contract the virus.

“We ask that if you are overseas, please be extra cautious especially when returning home to keep your distance from other people at the airport once you have left the safe travel accommodation in Brisbane,” a statement from the Government Information Office said.

“If you are flying back to Nauru, it's advisable that after check-in you go straight to the boarding gate and wait for your flight.”

“Maintain Covid-19 protocols such as distancing, wearing a mask, and sanitise. Let's work together to keep Nauru Covid-safe.”

There are now three active cases.

Five other earlier cases have recovered.

