There are now 1048 known active community cases.

President Lionel Aingimea said one in every five people being tested is Covid positive.

Managed isolation facilities are full, people who test positive are advised to isolate at home.

Mr Aingimea has previously said the country will soon have to start living with the virus.

The Nauru Government is also offering a subsidy each evening to allow people with Digicel phones to use them more easily.