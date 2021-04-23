 

Nauru Covid-19 vaccination roll-out scheduled for Baitsi community

07:19, April 23, 2021
Nauru’s Ministry of Health/Covid-19 taskforce has scheduled Covid-19 vaccination in Baitsi today.

Members of the public whose surnames are from A-G have been asked to their Covid-18 shot at Public Health from 9.30am-12.30pm.

Members with surnames from G – W, are requested to take their shot from 1.30pm – 4.30pm.

The Ministry is urging the public to take their vaccine as scheduled or earlier or if you have missed your time, walk-ins to the vaccination centre are welcomed.

For information, call 5573072.

If you need transport, call 5573915.

     

Photo Nauru Media News - NTV  Caption: Nauru Covid-19 vaccination roll out 

