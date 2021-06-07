Nauru COVID-19 Taskforce and Health roll out second dose jabs

President Lionel Aingimea and Madam Aingimea were among the first to receive the second dose shot today.

Nauru Media News – NTV reports those who received their first injection of the COVID vaccine from April 9 to 12 will be the first to get the second dose shot.

According to COVID vaccine Coordinator Celestine Eoaeo the first group to receive their second dose jabs is over 1000.

A vaccination booth is conveniently set up at the Government Office and Public Health Centre for the second dose shots of the AstraZeneca Vaccine.

The health department is also planning to set up permanent booths for the second phase roll-out and has also sent out blast messages through Digicel’s platform informing people to get their second dose.

“So if you received your first shot from April 9 to 12, it is important to make your way to the vaccine centres to get your second dose shot to be fully immunized and protected from the virus so you, your family and Nauru remain COVID-19 free.”

Photo Nauru Media News - NTV