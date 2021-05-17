Nauru Constitution Day Games underway

Nauru Media News – NTV reports the teams looked smart and very neat in their team uniforms of yellow, blue, red, white and green.

They marched to the official tent where they gathered for the official part of the programme.

President Lionel Aingimea greeted everyone especially the teams and the VIP guests who turned up to witness the occasion.

The marching competition judged by Superintendent Tony Stafford of the AFP saw team blue take first place with Evergreen second and Aida in third.

The sprinting then kicked off with President Aingimea firing the starters gun to get the events underway.

A public holiday has been declared today to commemorate Constitution Day.

Constitution Day is an important chapter in Nauru’s history especially the long and hard road the country’s forefathers had to endure to gain sovereignty and independence.

The day is celebrated with athletics competition in track and field between the five constituent teams of Aida (yellow) Blues (blue) Boe (red) Evergreen (yellow) and Ubenide (white)

Photo Nauru Media News - NTV