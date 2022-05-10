Nauru confirms border Covid-case

There are three active cases on Nauru according to a statement from the Government Information Office.

All previous cases have recovered.

The statement said the passenger travelled Thursday 5 May flight and the first PCR result on Friday showed traces of virus.

The person does not have a history of known Covid and all test results up until Friday had been clear.

The Taskforce kept the person isolated and repeated a PCR test on Saturday clearly confirming the detection of infection on Saturday.

The person has been transferred to the Acute Covid Unit at RON Hospital for observation and will be isolated there until cleared.

This is the only case detected from the Thursday flight. All other passengers were negative, but testing will continue.

The Taskforce and Public Health will also be doing PCR testing on all front line workers today to ensure there is no community spillage.

Photo file credit GIO Caption: RON Hospital